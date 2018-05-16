Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.25 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.05%.

BMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, COO Alison Eichert sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $406,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $155,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,490 shares in the company, valued at $556,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $720,240 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank opened at $45.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

