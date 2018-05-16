Bryan C. Cressey Acquires 2,000 Shares of Belden (BDC) Stock

Belden (NYSE:BDC) Director Bryan C. Cressey bought 2,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.31 per share, with a total value of $108,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,651.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Belden has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $56.18.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $605.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.55 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Belden by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Belden by 265.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

