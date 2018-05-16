Brokers Set Expectations for Nexeo Solutions’ Q3 2018 Earnings (NXEO)

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Nexeo Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXEO opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nexeo Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $848.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 3,726.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 95,252 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

