Brokers Set Expectations for New Relic’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for New Relic in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Relic’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised New Relic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

New Relic opened at $86.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. New Relic has a 12-month low of $85.42 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider James R. Gochee sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $25,274.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Schulman sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $587,145.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,964.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,995 shares of company stock worth $26,756,017. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Relic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

