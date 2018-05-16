Brokers Offer Predictions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2018 Earnings (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

TSE RBA opened at C$42.34 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$44.74.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$227.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

