Brokers Offer Predictions for Flowserve’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $919.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

FLS opened at $43.52 on Monday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 26,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

