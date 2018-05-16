Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nexeo Solutions’ FY2018 Earnings (NXEO)

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nexeo Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Nexeo Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ:NXEO opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nexeo Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $859.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.