Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eyes Lips Face’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ELF)

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eyes Lips Face in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eyes Lips Face’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyes Lips Face from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eyes Lips Face from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Eyes Lips Face and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eyes Lips Face from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eyes Lips Face from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyes Lips Face has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Eyes Lips Face opened at $19.51 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Eyes Lips Face has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $914.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eyes Lips Face had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $195,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eyes Lips Face by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eyes Lips Face by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eyes Lips Face in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Eyes Lips Face Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

