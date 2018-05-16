Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) PT at $43.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TriCo Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of TCBK opened at $37.65 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $57.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.89 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

