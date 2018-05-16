Brokerages Set Progress Software (PRGS) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 43,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Progress Software news, Director Michael Mark sold 12,690 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $492,879.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

