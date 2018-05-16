Brokerages Set Pinnacle Foods (PF) Target Price at $65.45

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.45.

PF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $337,637.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muktesh Pant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.93 per share, with a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,762.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Foods stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Pinnacle Foods has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.94 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

