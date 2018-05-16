Brokerages Set PayPal (PYPL) PT at $81.16

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

PayPal stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,810. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $78.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $296,490.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,927,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,061. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in PayPal by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

