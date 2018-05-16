Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) PT at $39.54

Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other Nielsen news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tesuji Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Tesuji Partners LLC now owns 12,244,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,116,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,943 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,221,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,880 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,187,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $85,454,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen opened at $30.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

