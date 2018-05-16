Brokerages Set Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Kamada in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Kamada opened at $4.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.71%. equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kamada as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

