Brokerages Set Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Price Target at $1,961.82

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,961.82 ($26.61).

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($23.67) to GBX 2,360 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($28.21) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,340 ($31.74) to GBX 1,840 ($24.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.55) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,884 ($25.56) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,310 ($17.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,952 ($26.48).

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 115.50 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Go-Ahead Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of GBX 182.94 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 30.17 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,951 ($26.47), for a total transaction of £3,024.05 ($4,102.08).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

