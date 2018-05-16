Brokerages Set Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Price Target at $13.80

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

AROC opened at $11.85 on Friday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,176,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after buying an additional 1,852,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $6,465,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

