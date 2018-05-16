Brokerages Expect World Fuel Services (INT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Billion

Brokerages expect World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to announce sales of $9.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 billion. World Fuel Services reported sales of $8.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full-year sales of $37.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.06 billion to $38.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.24 billion to $41.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 56.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $442,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,613,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 52.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 394,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

