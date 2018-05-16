Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems (VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.13 million.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $206,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $206,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $300,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems opened at $75.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $75.75.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

