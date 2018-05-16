Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $542.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $202.24 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $197.43 and a one year high of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.74, for a total value of $373,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,091,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

