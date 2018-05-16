Brokerages Expect Hormel (HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hormel (NYSE:HRL) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hormel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Hormel posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel will report full-year sales of $9.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel.

Get Hormel alerts:

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group raised Hormel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Hormel opened at $35.96 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hormel has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $6,157,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,072. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hormel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.