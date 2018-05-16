Brokerages Expect Forrester Research (FORR) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.51 million.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $510,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,860.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Hornig sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $26,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,167 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 45.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Forrester Research by 62.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 56,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,075. The company has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

