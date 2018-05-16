Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Post $2.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $12.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.72 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,444. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $182.80 and a one year high of $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

