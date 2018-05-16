Brokerages Anticipate Owens-Illinois (OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Owens-Illinois also posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on OI shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of Owens-Illinois traded up $0.48, hitting $18.58, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,759. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Owens-Illinois announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $268,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

