Brokerages Anticipate Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Guaranty Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guaranty Bancorp.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBNK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Noesen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Dan O’brien sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $44,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,714 shares of company stock valued at $513,103. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the first quarter worth $254,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp traded up $0.10, hitting $30.00, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,125. Guaranty Bancorp has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $855.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Guaranty Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

