Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $127.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.13 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $127.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $516.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.66 million to $527.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $538.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $509.07 million to $558.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 112,861 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,641,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sorin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust traded down $0.40, reaching $15.75, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,831,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

