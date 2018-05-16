Brokerages Anticipate Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to announce sales of $495.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.30 million and the lowest is $488.58 million. Alliance Resource Partners posted sales of $398.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 266,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,957. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,441.2% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

