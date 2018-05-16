Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. AbbVie reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,212. The company has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

