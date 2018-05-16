Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 33 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

BWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Broadwind Energy traded up $0.16, hitting $2.67, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 110,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,482. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 129,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,294,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 362,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 1,778,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.