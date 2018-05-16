British American Tobacco (BTI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,905,000 after purchasing an additional 281,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,386,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco opened at $51.51 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6792 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

