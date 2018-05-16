Brink’s (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Brink’s opened at $71.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $73.30.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.83 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

