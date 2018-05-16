Brink’s (BCO) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE:BCO opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Brink’s had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 231,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 83,103 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,658,000 after buying an additional 88,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

