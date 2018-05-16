Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Bridgepoint Education reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgepoint Education will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgepoint Education.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Bridgepoint Education’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 35.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 90.7% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 23.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,467,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 271,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Education opened at $5.66 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.08. Bridgepoint Education has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

