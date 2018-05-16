Breakout Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Breakout has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $12,069.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00039563 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.01096130 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009975 BTC.

PX (PX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Breakout Coin Profile

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

