Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: BBRG) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bravo Brio Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bravo Brio Restaurant Group $407.61 million -$9.76 million 18.41 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Competitors $1.91 billion $185.16 million 17.21

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bravo Brio Restaurant Group. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bravo Brio Restaurant Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bravo Brio Restaurant Group -3.86% -15.00% -2.55% Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Competitors 3.65% -2.64% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bravo Brio Restaurant Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Competitors 535 2730 3037 127 2.43

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 44.44%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Bravo Brio Restaurant Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group competitors beat Bravo Brio Restaurant Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Company Profile

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates Italian restaurants in the United States. It operates full-service Italian restaurants under the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana brand name; Italian chophouse restaurants under the BRIO Tuscan Grille brand name; and full-service American-French bistro restaurant under the Bon Vie brand name. The company's restaurants primarily offer Italian food and wine. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 49 BRAVO! restaurants, 64 BRIO restaurants, and 1 Bon Vie restaurant in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Bravo Development, Inc. and changed its name to Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. in June 2010. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

