Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been assigned a $9.00 price target by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics opened at $3.93 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 91,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

