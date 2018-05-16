Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $8.88 Million Stake in Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical in the first quarter worth $484,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 32.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 107,195 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 41.5% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Dow Chemical by 80.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Dow Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 664,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical opened at $67.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Dow Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dow Chemical from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

