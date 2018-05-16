Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boulder Growth & Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.6747565479477 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund opened at $10.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

