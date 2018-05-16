Boston Partners Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 764,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,945,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 264,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $750,527.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,953,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

