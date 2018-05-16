Boston Partners Trims Position in Fulton Financial Co. (FULT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Campbell sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $79,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $65,216.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,485 shares of company stock valued at $231,309 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $197.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

