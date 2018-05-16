Boston Partners Raises Stake in Honda Motor (HMC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor opened at $32.85 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3,914.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,808.55 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

