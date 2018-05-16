Boot Barn (BOOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. Boot Barn also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

Boot Barn opened at $21.96 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 39,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock worth $1,677,345. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

