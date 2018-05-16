BMO Capital Markets Increases IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target to $57.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INFO. William Blair raised IHS Markit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $352,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $1,936,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,019,573.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,314,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in IHS Markit by 42.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

