Blockpool Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BPL)

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Blockpool coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blockpool has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Blockpool has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $2,737.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00149276 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009842 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011630 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003786 BTC.

About Blockpool

Blockpool (CRYPTO:BPL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io . Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

