BlockPay Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, BlockPay has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One BlockPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges. BlockPay has a market capitalization of $339,917.00 and $438.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockPay alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003966 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00736984 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00146486 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00087120 BTC.

About BlockPay

BlockPay’s launch date was September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.