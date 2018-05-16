BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.26

News stories about BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.2989119138406 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust traded down $0.01, reaching $11.16, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,746. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.