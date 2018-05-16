Blackbaud (BLKB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 14,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $1,457,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,934,437.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,190.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,939. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud opened at $98.70 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $97.17 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

