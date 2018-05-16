Blackbaud (BLKB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of BLKB opened at $98.70 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $97.17 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $204.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $608,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,433 shares of company stock worth $8,112,939. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,001,000 after buying an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $6,614,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

