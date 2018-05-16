Bitvolt (VOLT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Bitvolt has a market capitalization of $15,140.00 and $155.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitvolt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitvolt has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00151858 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019951 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitvolt Profile

VOLT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

