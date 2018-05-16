BitSoar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (BSR)

BitSoar (CURRENCY:BSR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, BitSoar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BitSoar coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSoar has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BitSoar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSoar alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.04976630 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002740 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StakeNet (XSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004855 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015342 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00063747 BTC.

About BitSoar

BitSoar (CRYPTO:BSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. BitSoar’s total supply is 3,680,276,297 coins. BitSoar’s official Twitter account is @bitsoar . The official website for BitSoar is bitsoar.com

BitSoar Coin Trading

BitSoar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSoar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSoar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSoar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSoar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSoar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.