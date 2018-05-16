BitConnect (BCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.41 Million

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One BitConnect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00010602 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitConnect has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. BitConnect has a market cap of $8.41 million and $564.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.01668140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004500 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015188 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016532 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00036429 BTC.

BitConnect Profile

BitConnect (BCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2016. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,290,908 coins and its circulating supply is 9,518,330 coins. The official website for BitConnect is www.bitconnect.co . BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitConnect

BitConnect can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

